Radio station receives church donation

Bob Miller and the Rev John Mitchell.

The Rev John Mitchell, right, hands over a cheque for £400 from Bonnyrigg Parish Church’s annual festive period plate collections to Bob Miller, chairman of the Midlothian Community Media Association, better known as Black Diamond FM.

