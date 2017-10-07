Raising a glass to Dalkeith pub’s appeal

A Dalkeith pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The Blacksmith’s Forge in Newmills Road has been listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2018.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub for inclusion in the guide following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Blacksmith’s Forge deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2018.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

Pub manager, Lisa Hamilton, said: “I am delighted that The Blacksmith’s Forge has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”