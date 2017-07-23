Red letter day as Midlothian groups receive green funding

A green community project in Midlothian has been awarded £1,000 funding from the Central Scotland Green Network (CSGN) Community Project Fund to improve their local greenspace.

The £1,000 has been awarded to Midlothian Surestart Family Reachout for their ‘Children in Bloom: A Garden of Imagination and Discovery’ project. Funding will go towards a sensory hut, sandpit and chamomile plants for a new garden and growing space to be used by the younger clients of Midlothian Surestart Family Reachout.

The £40,000 Community Project Fund – supported by £30,000 funding from the Greggs Foundation and £10,000 from Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGNT) – is providing one-off grants of up to £1,000 to support small-scale greenspace initiatives and to foster community engagement in maintaining and enhancing the local environment.

The fund aims to increase community use of local greenspace, particularly within disadvantaged communities, in order to positively impact on the quality of life for local residents.

Keith Geddes, chairman of the Central Scotland Green Network Trust, said: “The CSGN Community Project Fund aims to support local groups in delivering the CSGN vision on the ground.

“The standard of applications to this year’s fund was fantastic and we have awarded the grants to a wide range of greenspace activities right across the central belt, from projects that aim to educate future generations on driving sustainability to those looking to restore working lives, build confidence and teach new skills.

“Small-scale local initiatives like Children in Bloom: A Garden of Imagination and Discovery are instrumental in achieving our goal of creating a high-quality green network across central Scotland to improve the quality of life for local communities.”

Some 48 grass-roots projects throughout the CSGN area have received £40,000 funding through the programme, ranging from conservation and educational schemes, such as developing a learning space for children to expand their knowledge of the eco-stystem, community greenspace for local groups to tend, and biodiversity activities such as community engagement projects to promote a tidier environment for locals to live in. The 2017 CSGN Community Project Fund is administered by CSGNT in partnership with the Greggs Foundation, using funds raised through the carrier bag charge in Greggs stores. The Greggs Foundation is a charitable trust aiming to make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged people within local communities.

Tracy Lynch, manager of the Greggs Foundation, said: “Supporting the CSGN Community Project Fund feels like a natural decision for the Greggs Foundation – it is perfectly aligned to our vision which is to make a difference to people in need in the heart our local communities. We look forward to working together and helping to improve not only the environment, but the quality of life for the local communities that will benefit from these worthwhile projects.”

The CSGN encompasses 19 local authorities and has the potential to benefit 3.5 million people. The network is working to change the face of central Scotland, by restoring, transforming and greening the landscape.

For further information about the CSGN Community Project Fund, visit www.centralscotlandgreennetwork.org