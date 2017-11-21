Search

Regeneration recognition

Dalkeith Corn Exchange
Two Midlothian regeneration projects were recognised in the Scottish Awards for Quality in Planning 2017 last week.

Dalkeith Corn Exchange won an award in the partnership category, while the Dalkeith Town project was recognised in the place category.

Cllr Russell Imrie said: “I am delighted that these projects have received well-deserved national recognition at this year’s Quality in Planning Awards.”