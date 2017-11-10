Remembrance Sunday events

People across Midlothian will fall silent on Sunday to remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

One of the biggest local Remembrance Sunday services will take place in Dalkeith, with a parade leaving the Royal British Legion branch on Buccleuch Street at 10.45am for the ceremony at the war memorial in King’s Park at 11am.

Other events include at King George V Park, Bonnyrigg at 11am, while an earlier ceremony will take place at Lasswade Park War Memorial at 9.30am.

In Gorebridge the parade will meet at Newbyres Care Village at 10.30am, leaving at 10.45am for the 11am service at Gorebridge War Memorial.

While in Penicuik the service takes place 10.45am at St Mungo’s with the wreath laying at Penicuik Park at 12 noon. And In Loanhead the parade will meet at the miners’ welfare care park at 10.15am before heading through the town to the service which will take place at Loanhead War Memorial at 11am.