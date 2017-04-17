Reprieve for Vogrie Park golf course

The nine-hole golf course at Vogrie Country Park has been given a stay of execution, with the council waiting until June to see if numbers pick up.

After an online petition to keep the course open was signed by more than 800 people, a decision will now be made about the course’s future in June when a report will be submitted to council further to an ongoing review.

The course is currently earmarked for closure to secure a £30,000 saving.

Suggestions made to reduce operating costs at the course by staff will be implemented.

However, more golfers still need to use the course if it is to survive long-term.

A council spokesman said: “If usage and income can be increased by 50 per cent then the course could be retained. Charges, therefore, have been increased for some groups such as seniors.”

A round can be booked by phoning 01875 821 716 or emailing GolfAtVogrie@midlothian.gov.uk or just turn up and ‘pay and play’. Adults cost is £10 for weekdays and £11 at weekends, concessions are always £8, while seniors are charged £6.50 at all times.