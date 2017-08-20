Rosewell homes proving popular

Housebuilder Avant Homes is reporting sales success at its Hawthornden development in Rosewell, as more than half of the first-phase of homes have sold, since its launch last year.

Prices at the development start from £299,000 for a four-bedroom home.

Avant Homes Scotland sales and marketing director, Theresa Barbour, said: “We are delighted with the response to Hawthornden from buyers in this area since the development’s launch. We expect the demand to continue because we firmly believe that our signature superior specification and design makes these properties stand out from the competition.

“It has also been interesting to see that half of those who have bought at Hawthornden have used Avant Homes’ innovative Part Exchange scheme to make the process of moving to the development as easy as possible.”