Running in memory of football coach

A Gorebridge man chosen to represent Midlothian at this weekend’s Great Scottish Run is taking part in memory of his dad and to raise money for his local football team.

Standard Life project manager Mark Dobson (42), will run the half marathon in memory of his dad Robert Dobson, a former Edinburgh football coach who passed away in July.

Mark explained why he was chosen to represent his county in Sunday’s run: “I told them the story about my dad and I got selected,” he said.

“My dad was a passionate football coach, working for teams including Hutchie Vale, Edina Hibs and Portobello Thistle. He just loved youth football and was always going on about how difficult it was to get money for strips and facilities. He did a lot of fundraising himself, so I thought it would good to do something in his memory for something he was passionate about.

“My boy Connor (10) plays for Arniston Rangers, and the amount of growth in the club in the last two years has been massive and that has been through all the hard work the coaches do there.

“Raising money is quite hard, especially when I do it every year. I have done 5k runs in the past, but when my dad died I changed my opinion and I’m keen to raise money for the local football team.

“I had set a target of £500 and I’m already up to £770 so it would be nice to double that target to £1000.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-dobson-great-scottish-run.