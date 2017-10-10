Running success for Midlothian mum Claire

A Mayfield woman, who lost almost five stone with Weight Watchers, completed the Scottish half marathon recently.

Despite never having taken up a sport before, Claire Bunce completed the run in two hours and 22 minutes.

Inspired by her five-year-old daughter Carlie and in a bid to be a good role model and to be able to keep up with her, Claire decided to join Weight Watchers, lose weight and take on the half marathon challenge.

Before joining the slimming programme and gaining a new-found confidence, the 33-year-old had only admired those who competed in such events.

Speaking about the run, Claire told the Advertiser: “It went well, it was tough but I completed it.

“With all the training, I thought I’d done as much as I could for it, but I still suprised myself with how well it went.

“I felt quite emotional when I finished.

“Carlie came to see me at the finish with my husband, Craig, and my mum.

“My husband, mum and the rest of the family have been great, their support is amazing and I know that I’m not running alone, as they have been cheering me on all the way.”

Claire admits that her weight loss has been life changing.

“Without Weight Watchers, I wouldn’t be in this happy place with my body,” she added.

“I would never have dreamt of running before and the thought of running for the bus would have me in a sweat.

“Exercise doesn’t feel like a chore now, it’s something I’m happy to do.”

So will she keep up the running?

She added: “I’ll still do runs but not another half marathon any time soon!”