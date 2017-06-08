Saddle up for a happier, healthier and greener life?

The community is being offered an opportunity this weekend for bike skills, led-cycles and fun food activities to support active travel and to learn more about the links between travel choices, food choices and climate change, at a free event in Gorebridge.

The Bike and Food Festival includes a bike skills track and a led cycle for all age groups. It also features a chance to sign up to future cooking, cycling and walking workshops which are planned in the community over the coming year.

The Bike and Food Festival is at Aula Gala Park, Barleyknowe Lane, Gorebridge, on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 4pm. It has been organised by Gorebridge Community Development Trust as part of its Greening Gorebridge project, which received a grant of £85,000 from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.

Greening Gorebridge offers free support through a variety of workshops to be held in the community throughout the year to help support people to choose sustainable travel and cooking options, as well as supplying useful information on food waste, travel and climate change.

The event’s Michaela Jackson said: “Our Bike and Food Festival promises to be a great day out for families with a free bike skills track, led cycle rides, a chance to try out some outdoor cooking and a fun and healthy smoothie bike. We hope the community will gain confidence on their bikes while learning how travelling more sustainably by bike can help tackle climate change, as well as benefiting your health and saving you money.”