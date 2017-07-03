Saltersgate smiles

Boys and girls from Saltersgate School were recently treated to a half day of fun and games by Dalkeith Rotary Club.

Face painting, magic show, balloon sculptures, ice cream, bouncy castle, klaxon-blaring vehicle rides and other exciting activities were all in the programme put together by charity KidsOut!, the organisers for additional learning need pupils from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Shepherding three different groups between attractions at the Jack Kane Centre were Rotarians Rico Capanni, Bob Christie, Bobby Dodds, Bob Ferguson, Alistair McNeill, Jim Orr, Walter Walker, Hilary Watkinson and President Albert Jaster, who also officiated at the volleyball.

A quieter moment for lunch packs and drinks on the lawn was followed by turns on the swings and roundabouts and a throbbing disco before the return to school by coach.

Smiling faces all round told the story of a superb outing enjoyed by all.