Scheme returns to help make local pubs safer

Licensed premises in and around Dalkeith have come together to kick-start the local pubwatch scheme to ensure safer local watering holes.

Following a consultation with all the premises initiated by local community police officer PC Robertson, 19 pubs in Dalkeith, Danderhall and Pathhead have united to reduce violence and disorder in their premises.

The pubwatch members came together for their first meeting in early September and agreed a constitution.

PC Robertson said: “I was approached to re-engage with the local pubs and agreed to support them. The list of barred persons had grown outdated and with some 130 names, was unmanageable.

“This has now been reduced to only seven of the most high tariff offenders. We have also introduced other measures to deal with those that cause issues in the pubs without necessarily placing them on the barred list.”

The scheme gives members the option of issuing a range of measures from a verbal warning, written warning, acceptable behaviour agreement and barring. The members will also have the names of those barred from all the pubs on public display.

And the pubwatch members have created a What’s App group to instantly share information and photographs of anyone or any group who are poorly behaving, or causing disorder.

Pubwatch chairman Wallace Stewart said: “We desperately needed to get pubwatch going again and we are all grateful from the support of Police Scotland to achieve this. In particular PC Robertson has worked tremendously hard to get this off the ground.

“We hope that by sticking together we send out a strong message that we will not tolerate nonsense and violence in our pubs and that the good folk in our town as well as visitors can enjoy a great night out in Dalkeith.”

The pubs in the scheme are the Black Bull, Blacksmiths Forge, Bonfire & Barn, The Buccleuch, Coach & Horses, Corner Pocket, Dalkeith Miners Club, Danderhall & Newton Social Club, Edmonstone Inn, The Foresters, Harrow Hotel, Horseshoe Bar, Justinlees Inn, Maysons, Old Colliery, The Park, Royal British Legion, The Ship Inn and the Stair Arms Hotel.