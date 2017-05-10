School pupils set out to prove they are top Euroquiz whizz-kids

Do you know your zlotys from your forints? And where is the highest bathroom in Europe located?

These are examples of some of the taxing questions that may face hundreds of primary six children from all over Scotland who will take over the Scottish Parliament’s Debating Chamber on May 15, 2017.

Euroquiz, which takes place every year, sees teams of pupils working together to broaden their knowledge of European history, geography, sport, culture, languages and the European Union.

Thirty one schools from across Scotland have already debated their way through a series of heats to represent their local authority areas in the Euroquiz final at Holyrood.

Deputy Presiding Officer and Euroquiz quizmaster Christine Grahame MSP said: “Euroquiz is a brilliant way for young people to learn more about Europe and Scotland’s place in the world.

“And, with European elections and Brexit being debated at breakfast tables in many households across Scotland, I’m sure it’ll be an exciting and topical quiz for the hundreds of young people who have all been studying hard for the finals at Holyrood.”

The Scottish European Educational Trust has been running the quiz since 1993 and the finals have been held at The Scottish Parliament for nine years. The event is sponsored by the European Parliament and the Scottish Government.