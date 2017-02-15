Scots urged to ‘Walk the Walk’

Too difficult, too boring and too time consuming, just some of the excuses we’re making to avoid walking for fitness.

Research published today by fitness and breast cancer charity Walk the Walk and carried out by YouGov reveals that 33 per cent of Scots think they are not fit enough to take part in a walking challenge and 17 per cent say they find it difficult to walk more than ten minutes at a time.

Walk the Walk, organisers of the iconic MoonWalks, aim to continue their mission to “Get Scotland Walking!”

Already half a million women, men and young adults have taken part in Walk the Walk’s walking challenges across the UK and the world, including The MoonWalk Scotland – training and walking to improve their fitness.

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “The role Walk the Walk plays in prevention is crystal clear, as statistics show that exercise and healthy eating are fundamental in helping to prevent many diseases, including cancer.

“As the 12th MoonWalk Scotland approaches I am passionate about encouraging everybody to join us! Especially the 39 per cent of Scots who say they would never take part in a walking challenge and particularly those who lack the confidence, motivation or energy. We have a challenge to suit everyone, the New Moon (6.55 miles) is the perfect distance to aim for.”

Nina is the UK’s leading Power Walking Expert and the author of Walking for Fitness, with new training plans and additional sections on technical devices, which can help those walking for exercise.

Entries for The MoonWalk Scotland 2017 in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Saturday, June 10 are open at www.walkthewalk.org