Search on for Midlothian heroes

Radio Forth has launched its 14th annual awards and is asking listeners to nominate their community heroes.

Just by nominating, listeners will be entered into a draw and could win two VIP tickets to the event, which includes passes to the exclusive after show party.

The Forth Awards with Edinburgh St James recognise those who go above and beyond in their community, whether in education, tourism or the work place, as well as to celebrate some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

There are 13 categories to choose from, including Best Teacher, Best Workplace, the Community Venture Award and the much-loved Local Hero Award. Nominations for the year’s event are open until Friday, September 8. As always, this year’s line-up is top secret until the event, but previous performances have included Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Olly Murrs, Deacon Blue, David Gray and Alesha Dixon.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 16 at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and will be hosted by breakfast and Saturday show presenters Boogie and Arlene. Guests will be treated to a three course meal and top entertainment.

Cathy Kirk, Bauer Commercial Director, Radio Forth said: “The Radio Forth Awards is one of the highlights of our year when members of the community come together to celebrate excellence and recognise amazing individuals.

“It’s always a brilliant night with a great line-up, I can’t wait to find out who’s performing this year! It’s a chance to celebrate with our listeners and local heroes from Edinburgh, The Lothians and Fife and give them the recognition they so greatly deserve.”

Tickets are on sale and to nominate friends, colleagues and local businesses head to www.forth1.com/forthawards