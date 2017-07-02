Search on for Midlothian’s best garden

If you’re one of the many council tenants who love their garden, then why not enter this year’s competition to find Midlothian’s blooming best?

Garden vouchers and certificates will be awarded for the best communal garden, best vegetable garden, most improved garden (before and after photos required), best floral display and best overall garden.

​Budding gardeners can get in the act too, with a special prize for the under 12 who grows the tallest sunflower.

You can nominate yourself or someone you know by phoning 0131 271 3611, by texting 07808 903454 or by emailing: tenantparticipation@midlothian.gov.uk

​The closing date for entries is Friday, July 7 with judging taking place in the last week of July.