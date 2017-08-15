Search on for Midlothian’s health heroes

People across the Lothians are being asked to nominate their local healthcare heroes as the hunt for Scotland’s top health workers continues.

Every year, the Scottish Health Awards recognise and reward the dedication of NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go the extra mile to provide outstanding patient care.

Nominations are being sought from those who want to acknowledge the quality of treatment they have received, either for themselves or a loved one.

This is an opportunity to reward the people who help the NHS provide world-class care to people in Scotland’s hospitals, GP surgeries, dentists, and communities.

Shona Robison, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, said: “Each year the Scottish Health Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate the work of those dedicated individuals and teams who deliver high quality health and care services to the people of Scotland.

“In my role as Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, I regularly witness the energy, commitment and compassion shown by people working in our NHS and across our partners.

“The Scottish Health Awards recognise not only the contribution of frontline health and social care workers but also those who work so hard behind the scenes in support roles to ensure we have the kind of health and care services that are so critical to the success of NHS Scotland and its partners.

“I hope that during the nomination period, patients, the public and staff will take the opportunity to nominate the people who deserve to be recognised for their contribution to the delivery of consistent, reliable and responsive health and care services in Scotland.”

There are 17 award categories, including the Nurse Award, the Volunteers Award, and the renowned Doctor Award.

Finalists will be invited to attend a prestigious awards ceremony at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 2.

To nominate your local healthcare hero go to www.scottishhealthawards.com. The closing date for nominations is Thursday, August 31.