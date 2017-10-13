Seasonal employees wanted by Royal Mail

Seasonal workers are being sought by Royal Mail to help sort the Christmas post and the increasing amount of online Christmas shopping.

Around 300 roles are available at the Edinburgh mail centre with another 200 additional posts in Bathgate.

The seasonal workers help sort the additional Christmas volumes of mail. Positions are available from late October through until early January 2018.

Royal Mail is seeking to recruit around 1000 workers across Scotland. People interested can apply at www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs

The recruitment programme is part of Royal Mail’s financial investment in additional resources at Christmas to help ensure it provides the best possible postal service to its customers throughout the UK. These seasonal workers will support Royal Mail’s around 120,000 permanent postmen and women who sort and deliver the mail all year round.

The temporary recruits will help to sort Christmas cards and parcels and online shopping orders before they are taken to Delivery Offices for postmen and women to take out on their rounds.

Candidates should be over 16, fit and healthy and able to move cages of mail and parcels around the centre. A wide range of shifts are available.

Royal Mail Group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also recruiting around 900 extra sorting staff and 1,200 drivers throughout the UK.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas positions – www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs or by emailing Christmas_helpline@royalmail.com or by calling the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.

Royal Mail also has a year-round recruitment drive where it recruits postmen and women into its Delivery Offices around the UK. There are a range of permanent and temporary delivery roles in sites across England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland. More information is available at www.royalmailgroup.com/careers