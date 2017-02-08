Sensory room opens at Bonnyrigg centre

Former Scotland rugby star Nathan Hines was delighted to open the new sensory room, run by Bonnyrigg charity Bright Sparks.

The new facility has been possible by Wooden Spoon and Children in Need funding.

Since late 2015 Bright Sparks, which provides care for children with complex additional needs, has been based in King George V Park and Wooden Spoon were delighted to get involved and help them kit out a state-of-the-art sensory room.

Last month Hines, who previously earned 77 caps for Scotland and went on the 2009 British & Irish Lions tour, visited the facility along with members of the Wooden Spoon Scotland committee.

He unveiled a plaque outside the sensory room and then took time to mingle with parents and children who were all delighted to meet the 40-year-old.

“In professional sport at times we can live in our own bubble and it is great to visit places like this and see the work that is going on in our communities for our young people,” Hines said.

“People like myself have been lucky enough to learn a lot in life through sport, but for youngsters in this area they can learn a lot about themselves, grown as people and have fun at a facility such as this.

“I have some neighbours who have a sensory room in their house for their daughter, but not everyone is lucky enough to be able to do that so this facility is great for so many local families.

“Just chatting to the parents and meeting some of the kids has been great and ever since I moved to Scotland I have often heard about the great work that Wooden Spoon does to help projects all around the country.

“Rugby can be such a powerful tool and as long as it continues to help raise funds to make positive changes in society then that is brilliant.”

Hines is part of the coaching set up with the Scotland squad for the Six Nations which began on Saturday.