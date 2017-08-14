Setting a high standard

A Midlothian organisation is delighted to be celebrating reaching a new standard of excellence.

Volunteer Midlothian has been awarded Investing in Volunteers (IiV) status, the UK quality standard for all organisations which involve volunteers and demonstrates good practice in volunteer management.

Anne Moodie, director, said: “As part of the Midlothian Third Sector Interface we have a key role in advising local organisations on the involvement and management of volunteers.

“It is important that we lead by example and this award provides a benchmark by which we can measure and improve our own performance.

“The assessment process enabled us to review and update our volunteering policies and procedures.

“This has been a very positive exercise and one which will influence our wider work in Midlothian.”

The group has around 100 volunteers who are committed and passionate about their different roles, which include befriending isolated older people, IT tutoring, supporting people with dementia and community gardening.

It is having its Summer Event in its Community Garden at Dalkeith Country Park this Friday from 10am – 12pm. The garden is developed and maintained by a group of volunteers as part of the Midlothian Growing Together project.

To find out more about Volunteer Midlothian and its activities, visit www.volunteermidlothian.org.uk.