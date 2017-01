Sister Anna Mackie celebrated her 100th birthday last Friday with a special Mass in St David’s Church followed by a buffet lunch in the church hall with friends and family.

Anna lives in Rosehill, a care home for retired nuns in Park Road, Dalkeith.

She spent a lot of her life teaching at schools set up by the Society of the Sacred Heart in Uganda and Kenya, before returning to Scotland permanently in the late 1980s.