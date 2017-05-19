Sisters for the charity chop

Two sisters are having their hair chopped off to raise £2000 for a local “lifeline” charity which cares for them and two siblings.

To raise funds for Bright Sparks in Bonnyrigg, Alyx McLellan (5) and Brooke McLellan (8) will have their hair cut in July, with their locks going to help another good cause, the Little Princess Trust.

Mum Lesley McLennan praised the charity for children with additional support needs which cares for four of her six children, saying: “It’s absolutely amazing, it’s a total lifeline. The fact that they already have things in place that the family can attend gives parents days to relax. You don’t feel judged and apologetic if your child is having a bad day. We are all in the same boat.

“It’s such a fantastic support network and we thought it would be lovely to give something back. The girls are really chuffed and have so far raised £1200.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lesley-mclellan?utm_id=65