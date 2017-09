Fiona Horne was among photographers across the country who rushed to take pictures of the Aurora Borealis last week.

She took a series of photos from her house in Newtongrange, which were a hit on Twitter and provoked interest from media outlets.

The stunning sky over Newtongrange.

She said: “It’s been hectic, a lot of folk have been in touch. Night photos like this can be a hit or a miss but they turned out brilliantly.”