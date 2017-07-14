Slideshow: Dalkeith Show

The sun shone on Saturday as crowds flocked to Dalkeith Country Park to see the annual Dalkeith Show.

First held in 1805, organisers believe this year saw record numbers attend the event which features a range of competitions, in categories for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, dogs, crafts and baking among others.

Dalkeith Show 2017

Check out our photos from the event taken by our photographer Alan Wilson in this slideshow.