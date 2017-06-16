Search

Slideshow: Newtongrange Gala Day 2017

Watch our slideshow featuring photos by our photographer Colin Wright of last week’s Newtongrange Children’s Gala Day.

This year’s Gala King was Logan Sneddon, and the Gala Queen Was Abbie Hartington.

Midlothian Advertiiser Newtongrange Gala Day 2017

