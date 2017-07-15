Sneak peak of new Roslin school

P5 pupils Eva Longwe, Grace Muir and Ruaridh Johnston joined the parent council recently for a sneak preview of their new school, Roslin Primary.

The children and adults were suitably impressed with the £6.8 million facility, which incorporates numerous ideas suggested by pupils and the wider community.

Eva, Grace and Ruaridh were particularly pleased with a giant map in the dining area showing places of interest around Midlothian. “We helped with the big map,” said Eva while Grace said her favourite new feature was a huge, three-tiered seating area. “It’s big and comfy and you can climb all over it,” she said.

The school, which will open to pupils on August 24, will also eventually have a full size football pitch and all-weather, multi-use games area.

The chairman of Roslin Primary Parent Council, Stuart Clark, was on the guided tour. Stuart, whose children Hannah and Nathan are in P2 and P3, said: “I’ve seen the outside so this is the first chance to have a look inside. I’m very impressed, there are lots of new spaces and areas for different activities like woodwork and cooking. My children saw it last week and they were just loving it.”

Roslin, which is being built by McLaughlan & Harvey can accommodate 267 primary pupils and is being funded through the Schools for Future programme.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Jim Muirhead said: “It’s fantastic to see these facilities completed. Local people have been fully consulted along the way and the terrific design reflects their imaginative input.

“These first-class facilities will be serving the needs of local people for many years to come. We’re looking forward to the official opening after the summer.”

Head teacher Jo Wilson said: “I have been involved in the new school project for the last two years and have worked very closely with Maurice McCann and John Campbell. I’ve led the staff, pupils and Parent Council with all the decision making for the new school. It is going to be a fantastic learning environment and we’re excited to move in at the start of the new term.”