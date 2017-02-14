Soldiers repair trike for forces’ fundraiser

Soldiers from the Royal 2 Scots regiment based at Glencorse in Penicuik recently gave a former serviceman’s trike a full makeover for free.

Sergeant James Thomson and W02 Paul Anderson carried out the work on former soldier Jocky Reid’s treasured mode of transport as a thank you for his fundraising efforts for forces’ charities.

Sgt Thomson said: “We spent about four weeks working on it at weekends and in the evenings. We gave it a complete colour change – it used to be blue and silver – and changed the seats.

“He didn’t recognise the bike at all.”

Many of the quirky bits on the trike relate to Jocky’s life. For example, the black and red colour reflect his charity work while the bells on the bike are from the famous Route 66 in the USA.

Sgt Thomson spoke of his admiration for the man fondly referred to as the ‘godfather’.

He said: “He is a very humble man. His whole family are absolutely amazing, they always give and never receive, so this is the first time they have been given something.

“Jock is just such an amazing person. He is one of those guys that everyone pays attention to. He’s a bit like the godfather – he just rocks into a room and everyone goes towards him.

“He is inspiring. He served his country and continues to give back.”

Jocky Reid (84), from Edinburgh, who is part of charity choir Sing in the City, said: “I just couldn’t believe it. I have always been the one helping others and now it has turned around to me. I was speechless. It’s still not sunk in.

“They took it for four weeks and then I was confronted with this beautiful thing.”

He added: “I have always contributed to charity in any way I can. It’s in the blood.”