Some me time for mums in Dalkeith

Midlothian mums are being offered the chance to enjoy some precious time to themselves, thanks to a new event organised by Edinburgh Gossip Girls and Restoration Yard.

Mums, who sign up, can drop off the children at Chapter One Childcare nursery within the Park’s grounds, before enjoying a one-hour gentle yoga flow class by Katy Wakefield Yoga at Restoration Yard’s dedicated recuperative space, Wellbeing Lab.

They’ll also get to catch up with other club members – whilst the little ones have a blast with their friends at the nursery – over a healthy breakfast at Restoration Yard Café.

The event has been championed by mum-of-one and Edinburgh Gossip Girls founder, Kylie Reid.

She said: “We love to organise events that bring mums together, especially when it involves a bit of ‘me’ time – which is usually in short supply! Restoration Yard is the perfect place for the event. Not only is the space focused on restoring the mind and spirit, but it also allows members to leave their kids in the capable hands of the team at Chapter One Childcare at Dalkeith Country Park.

“The event is limited to 20 spaces and tickets are available online – anyone who joins Edinburgh Gossip Girls is more than welcome and I can’t wait to see everyone there. We hope it will become a regular event.” Jen Wood, programme director of the Wellbeing Lab, added: “We’re delighted to team up with Kylie and the rest of the Edinburgh Gossip Girls to give local mums some precious time to look after their own health and wellbeing – and enjoy each other’s company.”

Mama’s Restorative Breakfast Club will take place from 8.30am to 11.30am. Tickets are available to members of Edinburgh Gossip Girls, from www.edinburghgossipgirls.com/, until tomorrow (Thursday).

Find out more about Wellbeing Lab’s programme of classes and workshops at www.restorationyard.com or Restoration Yard’s social media channels on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DalkeithCountryPark/, Twitter @RestorationDCP and Instagram @restorationyarddcp.