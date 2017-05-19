Something worth shouting about!

Something new has just been developed to help raise awareness of the variety of things to see and do across Midlothian, writes Ian Gardner (Midlothian Tourism Forum).

A new online film, aimed at promoting our area to visitors across the globe, has been launched by VisitScotland in partnership with Midlothian Council and Midlothian Tourism Forum.

Using the tagline ‘something... different, mysterious, awesome,...’ , the film features the wealth of visitor experiences on offer, such as the Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World, the Secret Herb Garden and Rosslyn Chapel. The 68 second film also encourages visitors to explore ‘something dark’ during a visit to the National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange, as well as trying 'something crafty' with a brewery tour at Stewart Brewing in Loanhead, ‘something fast’ at the Snowsports Centre and ‘something tasty’ at The Paper Mill restaurant. It is, of course, just a sample of what visitors will find and, at the end of the film, viewers are invited to visit the Midlothian Tourism Forum website for further details of the sites featured and many other great things to see and do, places to eat and drink, and places to stay across the area. You can take a look at the film yourself at www.visitmidlothian.org.uk.

It’s something different for Midlothian. Using VisitScotland’s digital channels, as well as those of partner organisations and individual tourism businesses, the hope is that the film will be seen by potential visitors around the world and will encourage more people to come and see the locations for themselves, spending more time and money in Midlothian as a result. Tourism brings many benefits to an area such as helping to create a stronger identity and instilling a sense of place among its residents. But, at its heart, tourism is about economic development, benefiting businesses and creating and sustaining local jobs.

The most recent statistics showed that tourism in the area was on the increase with visitor spend up by seven per cent and a four per cent improvement in employment related to tourism. But there’s still room for improvement and if this film does its job, it will be something very valuable indeed.