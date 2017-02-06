Speed hump proposal for county roads

Midlothian Council is propsing to install road humps at four locations across the county.

A public notice, issued last week, identifies the following locations: two humps on Suttieslea Road, Mayfield – one either side of the junction with Blackcot Drive, leading to Newbattle Medical Practice; two humps on The Loan, Loanhead – one 50m west and one 40m east of the junction with McNeill Avenue; one hump on Foundry Lane, Loanhead – next to MacTaggart Scott’s pedestrian entrance; and one hump on Bog Road, Penicuik – 100m north of Craigiebield Crescent.

Details of the proposals can be viewed at Midlothian House in Dalkeith as well as Mayfield, Loanhead and Penicuik Libraries until February 26. Any comments should be made by February 26.

Blooming great

As we see the first daffodils of the year bloom, terminal illness charity Marie Curie is asking people of Midlothian to volunteer to collect for its Great Daffodil Appeal in March.

Volunteering just two hours of your time to give out daffodil pins in return for a donation can help Marie Curie Nurses be there for people living with a terminal illness in their own homes and at the Marie Curie