Sponsor appeal by town panto

A Penicuik theatre company is appealing for support from local businesses to help it bring back panto fun to the town after a three year break.

Penicuik Community Theatre Group presents community pantomime Snow White and the Ice Queen on December 6, 7 and 8 at 7.30pm and December 9 at 2.30pm, at Penicuik Town Hall, the first pantomime for three years following a 30 year unbroken run.

Producer/ director Duncan Thomas said: “Despite the gap we know our audience has stayed loyal and we have already started to sell tickets via our website and at the Best Seller shop on the High Street.

“What we are looking for is sponsorship from local companies to support the production and advertising costs.

“We are a small theatre group but with huge appeal in the community selling out all our pantomime shows at the Town Hall, reaching 800-1000 families in the area each year.

“We also attract all the local youth and kids groups in the area including Brownies Guides, Cubs, Beavers etc and their families.

“Our main sponsor will be on our town hall banner, on our website ticket page and of course our A3 colour poster which is widely distributed for six weeks prior to the show.

“The sponsorship can be in the form of cash or in equivalent services such as storage, materials provision, set building or contribution to staging etc. Sponsors will be featured on our website and on all our other productions for the next 12 months .

“Basic sponsorship opportunities are available also, we are producing a production programme to sell at the pantomime and would invite companies to take out an advert.”

To become a sponsor for the pantomime email - duncan@dgthomas.co.uk.