Sponsors proud to back Midlothian Food and Drink Awards

Sponsors behind this year’s Midlothian Food and Drink Awards have revealed why they are backing the annual event.

Now in its fifth year, the awards are sponsored by the Midlothian Advertiser, Ikea, Itihaas, Buccleuch Estate Dalkeith Country Park, Crummock (Scotland) Ltd, Costco, Arthur Mackay and Flowers by Lamb.

David Duncan, of Crummock’s, said: “It’s right that as a Midlothian-based company we support other local organisations and small businesses to give something back to the community.”

Matin Khan. of three time winner Itihaas, said: “It’s very important, it brings the community together and is good for the public to be part of. Without sponsors it doesn’t work so we are happy to support it.”

Andrew Elmer, of Dalkeith Country Park, which will host the awards ceremony on June 15, added: “The awards are really important for the community to advertise what we have in Midlothian – the standard and quality here puts us on the map. We are delighted to be hosting as it’s important to be involved in making connections with people in the industry.”

To vote go to www.visitmidlothian.org.uk/voting-opens-midlothian-food-drink-awards-2017.