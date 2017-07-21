Spotlight on Tourism - Enjoy summer holidays across Midlothian

The school holidays are now well underway and, whatever the weather brings over the summer, there is plenty to do in Midlothian, writes Ian Gardner (Midlothian Tourism Forum).

Fresh from its starring role in the film Churchill, Arniston House is open to visitors until September 10 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday afternoons, with tours start at 2pm and 3.30pm. Arniston’s wonderful grounds are open from noon to 5pm on the same days free of charge.

Also for history fans, each day Monday to Saturday, there will be a living history performer or activity on offer at Rosslyn Chapel, included in the day ticket or free to passholders. The full programme – including the chance to meet a ‘medieval’ knight, musician or lady-in-waiting – is on the chapel’s website.

The National Mining Museum also has a programme of events over the summer holidays. Each Thursday and Friday, there is a variety of things on offer including archaeology workshops, becoming fossil detectives and enjoying days of Victorian fun. And there is another chance to step back in time at Cousland Smiddy which has a number of open days over the summer including Saturdays, July 15 and 29 from 1pm to 4pm.

In good weather, why not spend time exploring all that’s on offer at Dalkeith Country Park, enjoying the fresh air at Vogrie or Roslin Glen Country Park or taking a walk around the Penicuik Estate? If, however, the weather encourages you to spend time indoors, Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World has daily feeding and animal handling sessions and there are great opportunities to let off steam at Ryze Ultimate Trampoline Park. If you are looking for inspiration, the Visit Midlothian website has a number of different itineraries planned out on a variety of themes including adventure days out, heritage days out and wet weather options.

Whatever you choose to do, why not encourage others to follow your example by sharing your experiences on our Facebook or Twitter pages - see www.visitmidlothian.org.uk for details. Come rain or shine, enjoy the rest of the summer holidays across Midlothian!