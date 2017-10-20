Spotlight on Tourism - It’s a great season to explore

Autumn can be a very popular time for having a break in Scotland, writes Ian Gardner (Midlothian Tourism Forum).

Indeed, figures from VisitScotland show that hotel occupancy in Edinburgh and Lothians reaches some of the highest levels in the year, during September and October. With school holidays, glorious colours in the trees, and – occasionally – some fine autumn sunshine, there are lots of reasons to enjoy some time in Scotland including, of course, in Midlothian.

The ever-popular Midlothian Science Festival is coming to an end but there are some events with a seasonal flavour this weekend at Springfield Mill and Vogrie Country Park; alternatively, you can find out the medieval processes in turning fleece into wool until Friday at Rosslyn Chapel or a day of ‘Dinos and Rocks’ on Saturday at Loanhead Library! Things may turn a little scarier at the National Mining Museum, with their Ghost Tours on October 27 and 18, and to see the darker side of Dalkeith, don’t miss a new tour for winter – Witchcraft, Blood and Gore – leaving from Dalkeith Museum at 7pm on November 4. Luckily, there is a chance to calm your nerves at Dalkeith Museum with refreshments and storytelling at the end of the tour.

For a calmer evening, join the very talented choir, Portmanteau, at Rosslyn Chapel on November 4 when they will perform a programme of songs in a remembrance-themed concert. Proceeds from this event will support Roslin Brownies, Guides and Boys’ Brigade groups, so it is in a good cause.

You can enjoy autumn colours and a breath of fresh air at any number of places including the magnificent grounds of Newbattle Abbey College, Roslin Glen, Vogrie or Dalkeith Country Park, perhaps with a hot chocolate afterwards at the excellent Restoration Yard. You might prefer to eat out this season and remember to look out for the VisitScotland ‘Taste Our Best’ accreditation which signifies that a high proportion of food and drink on offer is sourced locally. Don’t forget to share your recommendations through VisitMidlothian’s Twitter and Facebook. Wherever you visit, walk or eat, enjoy exploring the delights of Midlothian this autumn!