Spotlight on tourism - Let’s make it a week to remember!

In the programme of ‘themed years’, 2017 has been designated as the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and, as part of this, the first Midlothian Heritage Week will take place from May 1 to 7, writes Ian Gardner (Midlothian Tourism Forum).

More than 35 events are planned, celebrating the area’s rich heritage and taking place at a wide range of venues across Midlothian.

You can enjoy exhibitions, such as the ‘Treasures from Midlothian Council archive’ at Dalkeith Library, ‘Lost Railways of Dalkeith’ at Dalkeith Museum and ‘Annie S. Swan and The Great War’ at Gorebridge Library; or if you would prefer to be outdoors, take part in guided walks through Gorebridge, Penicuik Old Town Centre or Vogrie Country Park. A number of the area’s most prominent buildings are taking part, with tours on offer at Newbattle Abbey College, Soutra Aisle, Cousland Smiddy and free tours available at Arniston House.

And there is more – a concert of ‘music through the ages’ will take place at Crichton Collegiate Church, you can find out about medieval music at Rosslyn Chapel or enjoy a screening of ‘Murder at the Neuk’' at Dalkeith Corn Exchange. There will be a discussion about the Battle of Roslin, ‘hands on history’ workshops at the National Mining Museum and a guided walk with stories of Dalkeith’s darker past!

It’s a packed programme which will hopefully attract more people to come to the area to enjoy Midlothian’s heritage treasures and encourage residents to look again at what is on our own doorsteps. Full details of all the events in Midlothian Heritage Week, which has been organised by the Midlothian Tourism Forum and Midlothian Council, are on the Forum’s website – www.visitmidlothian.org.uk. We are grateful to Barr Printers and the Midlothian Advertiser for their help in raising awareness of this initiative. Details will also be posted on Facebook and Twitter.So whether you choose a concert, talk, walk, exhibition, tour, workshop or discussion – or a mix of them all – make the most of Midlothian Heritage Week and let’s make it a week to remember!