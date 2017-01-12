Search

Spotting the signs of domestic abuse

A new film shows how to spot the signs of dometic abuse. Pic: John Devlin.

A powerful film showing how professionals such as GPs, dentists, hairdressers and emergency workers, can help to spot the signs of domestic abuse has been unveiled.

