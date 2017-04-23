Spring clean to help a Midlothian charity

With spring in the air, charity shop bosses are hoping ‘spring-clean fever’ will encourage customers across Midlothian to donate items they no longer need to their local Barnardo’s stores.

Scots could be hoarding more than 58 million articles of clothing they no longer wear, according to a study by Barnardo’s. The survey reveals nearly half of Scottish respondents feel “guilty”, “embarrassed” or “wasteful” about their unworn clothes. Of those hoarding pre-loved clothes in Scotland, more than a quarter say they were worth a total of £200 or more.

The area business manager for Barnardo’s Scotland stores in the area, Billy Farrell, said: “Everyone has something at home they no longer use or wear – and you don’t have to feel bad about it anymore. Those millions of unused items taking space in people’s homes could easily be converted into vital funds to help disadvantaged children and young people.

“By donating your blouses, jumpers, children’s toys and much more, you can give them a new lease of life, declutter your home and make a huge difference to the lives of others. Our stores are a crucial source of funding that’s vital to the charity to support services for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children, young people and families.”

Barnardo’s Scotland has over 95 shops across Scotland including one at Staiside Court, Bonnyrigg, and another at Salters Road, Dalkeith.