Staff set to remember their Cardboard King

Tesco Hardengreen staff and customers, as well as the wider community, will come together on Sunday to celebrate the life of Peter Brownlees.

Peter, known in the store as the ‘Cardboard King’ due to his love for removing cardboard from the shelves for customers, passed away on April 3 aged 51 after suffering a heart attack two days earlier.

Peter Brownlees.

Heartbroken staff and customers quickly raised thousands of pounds in his memory which will be used to hold a football tournament and family fun day.

These on Sunday from 10am-5pm at New Victoria Park, the home of Peter’s beloved Newtongrange Star, where a plaque will also be unveiled.

Also a long-serving member of Newtongrange Silver Band, the plaque states: “In Memory of Peter Brownlee - rue Legend to Newtongrange Star and Newtongrange Silver Band”. Some of the money raised in Peter’s name will also be presented to his football heroes, his band and the Dale Bennett Memorial Fund.

Tesco Hardengreen Community Champion Claire Scott revealed that staff were looking forward to Peter’s day.

She said: “It’s just not the same without him here. We all really miss him, he was such a character. It’s been a few months but I think it has still not properly sunk in for some.

“He was so well known in the local community we could have anything up to 600 people on Sunday.

“We were blown away by how much money was raised after he passed away. We are glad we can now put it to such a great event in his memory.

“The staff are really excited. We have a couple of teams from the store playing, while those not playing are keen to come and help out.

“We just want nice sunny weather for a nice get together to remember Peter, that’s what it is all about.”

Eighteen teams will compete for the Peter Brownlees Memorial Cup, which his former colleagues hope to make an annual event.

There will also be a face painter, bouncy castle, inflatable football, raffle and music from Black Diamond FM. Collections will be taken on the day for Tesco’s chosen charities , British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Claire added: “It’s taken a lot of time and effort to organise but we are just so happy to do this for Peter. Everyone has been so helpful. Court Caterers are providing their services on the day for free, as are the face painters. While the plaque will be done for free too by Alexander Pollock Ltd.

“And if we can raise money along the way for such worthwhile causes then that’s great as well.”

Following Peter’s death £5688 was raised through the justgiving page in his name and a further £2000 in store donations. Some of this was used for funeral costs.