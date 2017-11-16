Storehouse unveils survival strategy

Penicuik Storehouse has unveiled a three-part survival strategy as it continues its campaign to keep the business community store afloat.

The group, which is yet to open it’s High Street store, hopes to open a pre-Christmas Market this month running six-days- a-week. It has also lodged a bid for funding from the Aviva Community Fund in a bid to get the store operational by next Spring, with the public vote ending on November 21. And the project is also seeking Scottish Land Fund (SLF) support to acquire its premises from Co-op as a community asset next year.

Storehouse secretary Neville Suttle said: “To reach the vote final, we have to demonstrate appeal by gathering votes in and beyond the community. We therefore ask your readers to vote for us. Failure to gain Aviva support will not scupper the overall plan, it will just extend the timescale but may require the negotiation of rent concessions.

“Our hope is that an award of up to £25,000 will enable us to get the whole ground floor certified for trading. A successful bid should enable us to open in Spring. While, support from the SLF would halve overheads, allow resumption of loan repayments and develop community facilities on the upper floor.”

To vote go to www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk/.../project/view/17- 5544