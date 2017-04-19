Study options open up for Midlothian students

Travelling to college on the train may not in itself be unique but for 18-year-old Scott Brown from Gorebridge, the train is only one of the methods of transport he uses.

Scott makes a regular commute to Borders College in Galashiels, where he studies on the National Progression Award (NPA) Carpentry and Joinery course.

As a keen skateboarder, Scott is often seen travelling the final mile to the Scottish Borders Campus on his skateboard to begin his day’s studies.

A former pupil of St David’s High School in Dalkeith, Scott found out about the options that Borders College had to offer at a careers event last year, which the college attended.

The carpentry and joinery course that was being offered suited Scott’s learning needs and that, along with the fact that the Borders Railway would see him travel from home to college by train and skateboard in under 50 minutes, made the possibility of studying in the Borders a very attractive one.

Studying in the Borders has been such a positive experience that Scott has now applied for and been accepted for the City and Guilds carpentry and joinery course at the college, which he will start in August.

As part of the current NPA course Scott has successfully completed his Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) course, which now allows him to work on building sites. All construction employees are required to have this. For Scott this is an essential element to his college education as he currently has a work placement, also part of his course, with Ecosse Bespoke Joinery in Newbattle.

Scott said: “One of the main reasons for deciding to come to Borders College was not only the actual course, but the ease in which I could get to college each day.”

Additionally, Scott has been selected to go to Holland as part of the Erasmus Plus project where he will take part in an international work placement on various construction projects, as well as visiting other colleges.

If you are interested in any Borders College course visit the website for further information: www.borderscollege.ac.uk