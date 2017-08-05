Success for Midlothian-based builder

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes has won two awards in the “Best Site” category at the prestigious NHBC Health & Safety Awards.

Site manager Mike Loughran won the National “Best Site” Award in the Medium Builder category for Millerhill at Shawfair – his fifth win since 2010. And site manager Stuart Gillespie was awarded the National Runner-Up Award in the same category for Greenan Views in Ayr.

NHBC Health and Safety Awards are open to all NHBC registered builders. Awards are given to site managers who demonstrate an outstanding level of health and safety management - from planning through to execution.

Karen Bradley, Health and Safety Manager for Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: “We are delighted that Mike and Stuart have been recognised for their continuing dedication and hard work in setting the bar so high for health and safety at Mactaggart & Mickel. These wins are well deserved.

“We are known for the excellence of our homes, and delivering the highest possible standards on our construction sites is key to this achievement.”