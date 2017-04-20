Success in fight to improve killer Midlothian road

A local group that has campaigned for better safety on the killer A6094 road is delighted that new speed restrictions are now in place.

As well as the 50mph speed limit between Rosewell and Upper Firth for the next 18 months, Rosewell Community Council is also pleased to see mobile speed cameras deployed on the notorious road, which has seen three fatalities in the past year.

Ann Montague, secretary of Rosewell Community Council, said: “We are getting somewhere with it now, whereas we were getting completely stone-walled before.

“That’s when I decided enough is enough and got in touch with the camera safety unit, and that’s when I realised that the road fits the criteria for improvements.

“So I decided to get stuck in and take it forward. We are now getting results so I’m happy. I’m feeling better about the situation, that they are doing something now.

“The police and the council are in dialogue with us now, and they know we are here and wont go away regarding this issue. We will just keep chipping away.”

A council spokesman confirmed the new speed measure, which came into force on Monday, he said: “We are introducing a lowered speed limit at Drummond Moor adjacent to the former opencast site where a number of heavy goods vehicle movements are taking place.

“Eighteen months is the standard period on any traffic regulation order and the actual period will cover the length of activity at the site. This is taking place following discussions with Police Scotland.

“We are separately looking at the A6094 along its length through to Leadburn to ascertain what improved safety measures we should be introducing there. However, this is not directly linked to the lowered speed limit at Drummond Moor.”

The notorious stretch of the A6094 between Rosewell and Leadburn has long been an issue in Midlothian, however, in the past year there has been a rise in accidents, particularly around the Drummond Moor Landfill Site where this speed restriction has been imposed.

In February this year two women had a lucky escape when their car hit a tree there. A man died after hitting a wall there in June 2015, and it is also where a couple and their dog were killed on their motorcycle in September. This was followed by two more tragic accidents in October down the road at Howgate and Leaburn, which led to four more fatalities.