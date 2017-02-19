Supporting the work of Women’s Aid

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has met with East and Midlothian Women’s Aid to highlight the work undertaken by them locally.

Visiting their Penicuik branch, Ms Grahame met staff and service users who explained the work and challenges of the service.

Ms Grahame, a former family lawyer, said: “Women’s Aid provide what is, unfortunately, a vital service to women and children in our local community. The staff there work incredibly hard both to ensure women’s safety in the short term and to help them rebuild their lives in the long term.

“I was particularly interested to hear about the work they do to educate people on how to identify abuse. The reality of domestic abuse is not always the violence that immediately springs to mind, often it’s behaviours involving manipulation, control and isolation which completely erode a person’s self-worth.

“As harrowing as all this can be, it was also inspiring to meet survivors of abuse who have gone on to rebuild their lives and thrive. It may not always seem like it at the time, but there is always hope.

“I would encourage any woman who believes they may be experiencing domestic abuse: physical, psychological, financial to contact Women’s Aid.”

East and Midlothian Women’s Aid offer a range of services locally and can accommodate and support women in a range of settings depending on their circumstances. They can be reached by telephone on 0131 663 9827 or by email at info@womensaideml.org