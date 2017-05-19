Tasty award for eatery

A Penicuik restaurant taken over by a local couple just two years ago has been named the home of the best burger in Scotland.

Stewarts on John Street took the top prize at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards in Glasgow – with judges impressed by the restaurant’s ‘Stewarts burger’, combining an eight-ounce handmade beef patty – sprinkled with head chef Andy McLeish’s secret ingredients.

The restaurant faced competition from nine other finalists from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dalkeith, St Andrews and Irvine, but emerged victorious a year after claiming second prize in the same category.

Owner Chris Stewart said. “I think what sets us apart is the fact we serve fresh, locally sourced produce as opposed to fast food.

“When we actually get it in the kitchen, we double mince the meat and then Andy works wonders, he and his kitchen staff are fantastic, they take so much care and so much pride in everything they do, so I’m really pleased for them.

“I think the fact we are based in Penicuik, because it is such a small town, and we were going up against places in Edinburgh and Glasgow that have much bigger footfall just made it much more of an achievement.”

Chris, originally from Bilston, took over the restaurant in November 2015, alongside partner Lorna. He added“It’s great for me and Lorna too, we really threw everything at this when we started Stewarts’ in 2015, we knew how much of a risk it was opening in Penicuik and things like this just make it worthwhile.”