Teenager charged for Kabin fire

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a wilful fire-raising in Loanhead.

At around 8.20pm on Saturday September 23 a container on the grounds of the Kabin community centre full of specialist play equipment worth £10,000 was destroyed after deliberately being set on fire.

The fire also damaged the adjacent former Loanhead Community Learning Centre building.

The 15-year-old will now be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Inspector John Dryden of Penicuik Police Station said: “Starting fires deliberately can not only cause damage to property but also poses a risk to life or serious injury.

“It was fortunate on this occasion that no one was injured as a result of the fire, however, children who rely on the specialist equipment have been deprived of these resources.

“Reckless acts such as this will not be tolerated and I urge members of the community to contact Police if they know or suspect anyone to be involved in such activity.”