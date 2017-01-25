Thanks for the memories

Despite a humbling 8-1 defeat at the hands of holders Hibs on Saturday, Bonnyrigg Rose’s incredible 5,000 strong travelling army had the time of their lives, getting right behind their team in the Scottish Cup tie at Tynecastle.

The biggest cheer at the game was undoubtedly when Dean Hoskins scored from the spot to make it 1-3.

And, although it was the Leith side’s first match in this season’s competition it was incredibly the Rosey Posey’s eighth, enough matches for most teams to have won the famous old trophy. Pictured are some of the fans setting off from Lasswade Centre. Read the full match report on page 38.