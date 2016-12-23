The Big Bang, miracles, and Christmas

“You’ve got to be joking. Do you really mean to tell me that the author of the Big Bang, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Messiah, the Promised One is that helpless new born crying out there in the stable? Give me a break.” writes Rev Lynsay Downs, rector at St James the Less Church, Penicuik.

Well, as it turns out, that’s exactly why he’s here… to give us the biggest break of all time.

It’s Yaweh, Almighty God, in a pint-sized package come to change the whole trajectory of human experience. That little bundle, a few minutes old, is here to teach and to preach, to sanctify and ultimately to save us all.

He is our ticket to eternal life. ‘God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.’ (John 3:16)

That’s the miracle of Christmas. That’s what all the carols and the crèches are about. It’s a stunning concept, but one that we have heard so often that we are in danger of becoming oblivious to the awesome reality that is Christmas.

That babe in the manger was, is, and always will be the Word of God. As much divine inspiration went into that act as went into placing our solar system at just the right spot in the Milky Way.

Jesus came to us in just the right spot, at just the right time and in just the right way. His Nativity is his very first sermon to us. And it is perfectly in tune with every other sermon he preached… Blessed are the poor in spirit… Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you…

The power that placed every star in the heavens, placed his love in the manger in the form of Jesus Christ. Suddenly, God is not a distant being. He is Emmanuel… God with us… beside us and in us. On Christmas and every day of the year, Jesus brings God down to us and us up to God. That’s the miracle of Christmas.