The sun shines on annual Dalkeith event

The sun shone on Saturday as crowds flocked to Dalkeith Country Park to see the annual Dalkeith Show.
First held in 1805, organisers believe this year saw record numbers attend the event which features a range of competitions, in categories for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, dogs, crafts and baking among others.
Martin Gribbon, chairman of show organisers Dalkeith Agricultural Society, said: “It was fantastic, brilliant weather and just a great day all round. It couldn’t really have went much better, with our biggest turnout ever, certainly in recent times.
“We are really grateful to everyone involved, including our sponsor Morrisons, everybody that plays a part is essential.”
Full Results
Trophy winners:
CENTENARY CHALLENGE: P Playfair, Kelso
SANDERSON TROPHY: P Playfair
SALVESEN TROPHY: Ross Farms, Wester Middleton
CRICHTON MAINS CUP: D Taylor with Silver Dream Spirit
KLASS CUP : E Brown with Holyoake Othello
MILDMAY STUD TROPHY: C Barker with Deanburn Regal Splendour
EQVALAN CUP: S Gemmell with Greggs Cavalier
WAUGH BROWN CUP: E Brown with Holyoake Othello
DAILY MAIL TROPHY: E Brown with Penny’s Phantom
CLYDESDALE CUP: A Craig with West Glen Rambling Rose
REV S S WALKER CUP: L McLean with Lochcote Amazing Grace
THE JAMES WALKER JEWELLERS QUAICH : K Russell, North Berwick
M C DICK CUP: K Durrant showing calf from D Laird
CLEGHORN TROPHY: S Ogg, showing calf from J McCosh
ANDREW SOMERVILLE MEMORIAL TROPHY: Ross Farms Ltd, Wester Middleton
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND TROPHY: G Sco tt, Linlithgow
JOHN RITCHIE CUP: Ross Farms Ltd, Wester Middleton
SHEEP CHAMPIONSHIP: A Kennedy, Biggar
CAPIELAW TROPHY: D Preacher, Walkerburn
OVERSHIELS TROPHY: A Kennedy, Biggar
ALISON SINCLAIR ROSEBOWL: A Kennedy, Biggar
BLUEFACED LEICESTER TROPHY: Messers Thornborrow, Stobo
EGLINTON CUP: J Runciman, Galashiels
JACOB CUP: G Harper, Hawick
DEER PARK TROPHY: R Locker, Greenlaw
MINERAL SUPPLEMENTS CUP: Messrs Thornborrow, Stobo
SHETLAND CUP: J Brunton, Haddington
BLAIRBURN TROPHY: J Brunton, Haddington
ST BALDRED’S TROPHY: J Brunton, Haddington
CHALLENGE CUP: D Laing, Greenlaw
DALHOUSIE CUP: D Gray, Selkirk
HALKERSTON CUP: J Lyle, Leven
WM HALL TROPHY: C Main, Pencaitland
JOHN WATSON (SEEDS) QUAICH: C Main, Pencaitland
TRADE STANDS (Agriculture): Ancroft Tractors
TRADE STANDS (Non Agriculture): Border Candles
A M FAIR (Farm of the Year): D Prentice
BAKING CUP: R Smith, Cousland
HANDIWORK CUP: R Smith, Cousland
MARQUESS OF LOTHIAN CUP: Cousland SWI
STEWART CUP: Cranstoun SWI
CRAIGOUR TROPHY: E A Mallows
JUNIOR TROPHY: J Anderson
THE SOUTH MIDLOTHIAN YOUNG FARMER TROPHY: V Kinch
CHILDRENS TROPHY: K Osborne
THE ANNE CUP: K Osborne
Other results:
Cattle
Class 74 Heifer Calf < 6 months lead by a person under 6 years old: Lewis Durrant Class 75 Heifer Calf < 6 months lead by a person 7 to 14 years old: Stephanie Ogg Class 76 Heifer Calf under 3 months: John Redpath
Class 77 Heifer Calf 3 - 6 months old Connor Galloway Class 78 Heifer Calf Championship: John Redpath
Class 79 Best Dairy Cow: D Laird
Class 82 Bulloch or Heifer, continental breeding G Scott
Class 85 Cow and Calf under 6 months Ross Farms
Class 86 Cow and Calf under 6 months: Ross Farms
Class 87 Championship: Ross Farms
Class 88 Calf under 6 months: Ross Farms
Class 89 Calf over 6 months: Ross Farms
Class 90 Calf Championship: Ross Farms
Sheep
Class 91 Ram:A J Kennedy & Son
Class 92 Ram Shearling: A J Kennedy & Son
Class 93 Ewe: A J Kennedy & Son
Class 94 Gimmer: S McClymont & Son
Class 95 Ram Lamb: A J Kennedy & Son
Class 96 Ewe Lamb: S McClymont & Son
Class 97 Best Group: A J Kennedy & Son
Class 98 Championship: A J Kennedy & Son
Class 99 Inter Breed Pairs: A J Kennedy & Son
Horses
Class 60 Yeld Mare: Bratlach Laura
Class 60A Gelding: West Glen Rambling Rose
Class 60A 2 year old: Boat Lady Victoria
Class 61 Mare & Foal: Peggyslea Maisie
Class 62 Foal: Mardoug’s Highland Park
Class 64 Championship: West Glen Rambling Rose
Class 65 Best Dressed Harness: Lochcote Amazing Grace
Class 66: Bratlach Laura.
Class 67 Fancy Dress: K Russell
Class 9 Utility pony < 138cms: Holyoake Othello
Class 12 Open Leading Rein Pony: Rosedale Just Josie
Class 13 Open First Ridden Pony: Cayberry Mickey Mouse
Class 14 Mini Show Pony Championship: Rosedale Just Josie
Class 15 Pony of Show Hunter Type: Follywood Diamante
Class 16 Pony of Show Hunter: Mossoop
Class 17 Pony of Show Hunter Type: Holyoake Othello
Class 18 Pony of Show Hunter Type: Cayberry Mickey Mouse
Class 19 Show Hunter Pony Championship: Deanburn Regal Splendour
Class 20 Blair Castle Open Working Hunter Pony (<133cms)Kentchurch Sandpiper
Class 21 Blair Castle Open Working Pony (133cms - 143cms) Penny’s Phantom
Class 22 Blair Castle Open Working Pony (143cms - 153cms): Greggs Cavalier
Class 23 Blair Castle Working Hunter Pony Championship: Greggs Cavalier
Class 25 Working Hunter 4 years: Silver Dream Spirit
Class 26 Novice Working Hunter: Bellini
Class 28 Novice Working Hunter Pony: Bankfield Heatte
Class 29 Novice Working Hunter/Pony: Holyoake Othello
Class 30 Championship: Hollyoake Othello
Class 44: Penny’s Phantom
Baking
Class 1, 3 Fruit Scones: R Smith
Class 2, 3 Dropped Scones: L Stewart
Class 3, 3 pieces baked Traybake: R Smith
Class 4, 3 Gypsy Creams: A Kay
Class 5, individual Fruit Flan: A Kay
Class 6, 3 Ginger Shortbread Fingers: E A Mallows
Class 7 Lemon Drizzle Loaf: A Stewart
Class 8, Free From Bread: A Gibson
Class 9, Marble Cake: R Smith
Class 10, 3 pieces of Tablet: R Smith
Class 11, Jar of Chutney: R Smith
Class 12, Jar of Lemon Curd: K Aspinall
Class 13 Individual Fresh Fruit Salad: E A Mallows
Class 14 Smoothie in a Glass: D Gibson
Class 15 3 Stalks of Rhubarb: A Kay
Class 16, 3 Potatoes: R Smith
Handiwork
Class 17 A Knitted Vegetable: D Gibson
Class 18 Crocheted Item: A Kay
Class 19 2 photos “Fruit n Veg”: L Pickering
Class 20 A Mounted picture using Dried Veg / Fruit: R Smith
Class 21 A Cross Stitched Card: R Smith
Class 22 A Gift Wrapped Box: D Gibson
Class 23 A Jewellery Item: K Aspinall
Class 24 A Decorated Flower Pot: R Smith
Class 25 A sewn Cushion Cover: A Carnie
Class 26 Ploughman’s Lunch: A Stewart
Class 27 Items for a Ploughman: L Stewart
Class 28 Composite - Fruit ‘n’ VegCranstoun
Children’s Section 7 years and under
Class 29 A Seed Picture: I Madhra
Class 30 An animal made from Fruit/Vegetable: J Anderson
Class 31 Decorated Cupcake: I Madhra
8-14 years old
Class 32 A Blueberry Muffin: K Osbourne
Class 33 A Decorated Wellie: K Osborne
Class 34 A Photograph with a Caption: V Kinch
Any Age
Class 35 A miniature Garden: K Osborne
Floral Art
Class 36 3 Stems of Garden Flowers: L Pickering
Class 37 An arrangement in a Garden Utensil: E A Mallows
Class 38 Exhibit - “Fruit n Veg”: L Stewart
Class 39 Novice - Garden flowers in a Watering Can: K Osborne