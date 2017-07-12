The sun shines on annual Dalkeith event

The sun shone on Saturday as crowds flocked to Dalkeith Country Park to see the annual Dalkeith Show.

First held in 1805, organisers believe this year saw record numbers attend the event which features a range of competitions, in categories for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, dogs, crafts and baking among others.

Dalkeith Show 2017

Martin Gribbon, chairman of show organisers Dalkeith Agricultural Society, said: “It was fantastic, brilliant weather and just a great day all round. It couldn’t really have went much better, with our biggest turnout ever, certainly in recent times.

“We are really grateful to everyone involved, including our sponsor Morrisons, everybody that plays a part is essential.”

Full Results

Trophy winners:

Cousland Ladies.

CENTENARY CHALLENGE: P Playfair, Kelso

SANDERSON TROPHY: P Playfair

SALVESEN TROPHY: Ross Farms, Wester Middleton

CRICHTON MAINS CUP: D Taylor with Silver Dream Spirit

KLASS CUP : E Brown with Holyoake Othello

MILDMAY STUD TROPHY: C Barker with Deanburn Regal Splendour

EQVALAN CUP: S Gemmell with Greggs Cavalier

WAUGH BROWN CUP: E Brown with Holyoake Othello

DAILY MAIL TROPHY: E Brown with Penny’s Phantom

CLYDESDALE CUP: A Craig with West Glen Rambling Rose

REV S S WALKER CUP: L McLean with Lochcote Amazing Grace

THE JAMES WALKER JEWELLERS QUAICH : K Russell, North Berwick

M C DICK CUP: K Durrant showing calf from D Laird

CLEGHORN TROPHY: S Ogg, showing calf from J McCosh

ANDREW SOMERVILLE MEMORIAL TROPHY: Ross Farms Ltd, Wester Middleton

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND TROPHY: G Sco tt, Linlithgow

JOHN RITCHIE CUP: Ross Farms Ltd, Wester Middleton

SHEEP CHAMPIONSHIP: A Kennedy, Biggar

CAPIELAW TROPHY: D Preacher, Walkerburn

OVERSHIELS TROPHY: A Kennedy, Biggar

ALISON SINCLAIR ROSEBOWL: A Kennedy, Biggar

BLUEFACED LEICESTER TROPHY: Messers Thornborrow, Stobo

EGLINTON CUP: J Runciman, Galashiels

JACOB CUP: G Harper, Hawick

DEER PARK TROPHY: R Locker, Greenlaw

MINERAL SUPPLEMENTS CUP: Messrs Thornborrow, Stobo

SHETLAND CUP: J Brunton, Haddington

BLAIRBURN TROPHY: J Brunton, Haddington

ST BALDRED’S TROPHY: J Brunton, Haddington

CHALLENGE CUP: D Laing, Greenlaw

DALHOUSIE CUP: D Gray, Selkirk

HALKERSTON CUP: J Lyle, Leven

WM HALL TROPHY: C Main, Pencaitland

JOHN WATSON (SEEDS) QUAICH: C Main, Pencaitland

TRADE STANDS (Agriculture): Ancroft Tractors

TRADE STANDS (Non Agriculture): Border Candles

A M FAIR (Farm of the Year): D Prentice

BAKING CUP: R Smith, Cousland

HANDIWORK CUP: R Smith, Cousland

MARQUESS OF LOTHIAN CUP: Cousland SWI

STEWART CUP: Cranstoun SWI

CRAIGOUR TROPHY: E A Mallows

JUNIOR TROPHY: J Anderson

THE SOUTH MIDLOTHIAN YOUNG FARMER TROPHY: V Kinch

CHILDRENS TROPHY: K Osborne

THE ANNE CUP: K Osborne

Other results:

Cattle

Class 74 Heifer Calf < 6 months lead by a person under 6 years old: Lewis Durrant Class 75 Heifer Calf < 6 months lead by a person 7 to 14 years old: Stephanie Ogg Class 76 Heifer Calf under 3 months: John Redpath

Class 77 Heifer Calf 3 - 6 months old Connor Galloway Class 78 Heifer Calf Championship: John Redpath

Class 79 Best Dairy Cow: D Laird

Class 82 Bulloch or Heifer, continental breeding G Scott

Class 85 Cow and Calf under 6 months Ross Farms

Class 86 Cow and Calf under 6 months: Ross Farms

Class 87 Championship: Ross Farms

Class 88 Calf under 6 months: Ross Farms

Class 89 Calf over 6 months: Ross Farms

Class 90 Calf Championship: Ross Farms

Sheep

Class 91 Ram:A J Kennedy & Son

Class 92 Ram Shearling: A J Kennedy & Son

Class 93 Ewe: A J Kennedy & Son

Class 94 Gimmer: S McClymont & Son

Class 95 Ram Lamb: A J Kennedy & Son

Class 96 Ewe Lamb: S McClymont & Son

Class 97 Best Group: A J Kennedy & Son

Class 98 Championship: A J Kennedy & Son

Class 99 Inter Breed Pairs: A J Kennedy & Son

Horses

Class 60 Yeld Mare: Bratlach Laura

Class 60A Gelding: West Glen Rambling Rose

Class 60A 2 year old: Boat Lady Victoria

Class 61 Mare & Foal: Peggyslea Maisie

Class 62 Foal: Mardoug’s Highland Park

Class 64 Championship: West Glen Rambling Rose

Class 65 Best Dressed Harness: Lochcote Amazing Grace

Class 66: Bratlach Laura.

Class 67 Fancy Dress: K Russell

Class 9 Utility pony < 138cms: Holyoake Othello

Class 12 Open Leading Rein Pony: Rosedale Just Josie

Class 13 Open First Ridden Pony: Cayberry Mickey Mouse

Class 14 Mini Show Pony Championship: Rosedale Just Josie

Class 15 Pony of Show Hunter Type: Follywood Diamante

Class 16 Pony of Show Hunter: Mossoop

Class 17 Pony of Show Hunter Type: Holyoake Othello

Class 18 Pony of Show Hunter Type: Cayberry Mickey Mouse

Class 19 Show Hunter Pony Championship: Deanburn Regal Splendour

Class 20 Blair Castle Open Working Hunter Pony (<133cms)Kentchurch Sandpiper

Class 21 Blair Castle Open Working Pony (133cms - 143cms) Penny’s Phantom

Class 22 Blair Castle Open Working Pony (143cms - 153cms): Greggs Cavalier

Class 23 Blair Castle Working Hunter Pony Championship: Greggs Cavalier

Class 25 Working Hunter 4 years: Silver Dream Spirit

Class 26 Novice Working Hunter: Bellini

Class 28 Novice Working Hunter Pony: Bankfield Heatte

Class 29 Novice Working Hunter/Pony: Holyoake Othello

Class 30 Championship: Hollyoake Othello

Class 44: Penny’s Phantom

Baking

Class 1, 3 Fruit Scones: R Smith

Class 2, 3 Dropped Scones: L Stewart

Class 3, 3 pieces baked Traybake: R Smith

Class 4, 3 Gypsy Creams: A Kay

Class 5, individual Fruit Flan: A Kay

Class 6, 3 Ginger Shortbread Fingers: E A Mallows

Class 7 Lemon Drizzle Loaf: A Stewart

Class 8, Free From Bread: A Gibson

Class 9, Marble Cake: R Smith

Class 10, 3 pieces of Tablet: R Smith

Class 11, Jar of Chutney: R Smith

Class 12, Jar of Lemon Curd: K Aspinall

Class 13 Individual Fresh Fruit Salad: E A Mallows

Class 14 Smoothie in a Glass: D Gibson

Class 15 3 Stalks of Rhubarb: A Kay

Class 16, 3 Potatoes: R Smith

Handiwork

Class 17 A Knitted Vegetable: D Gibson

Class 18 Crocheted Item: A Kay

Class 19 2 photos “Fruit n Veg”: L Pickering

Class 20 A Mounted picture using Dried Veg / Fruit: R Smith

Class 21 A Cross Stitched Card: R Smith

Class 22 A Gift Wrapped Box: D Gibson

Class 23 A Jewellery Item: K Aspinall

Class 24 A Decorated Flower Pot: R Smith

Class 25 A sewn Cushion Cover: A Carnie

Class 26 Ploughman’s Lunch: A Stewart

Class 27 Items for a Ploughman: L Stewart

Class 28 Composite - Fruit ‘n’ VegCranstoun

Children’s Section 7 years and under

Class 29 A Seed Picture: I Madhra

Class 30 An animal made from Fruit/Vegetable: J Anderson

Class 31 Decorated Cupcake: I Madhra

8-14 years old

Class 32 A Blueberry Muffin: K Osbourne

Class 33 A Decorated Wellie: K Osborne

Class 34 A Photograph with a Caption: V Kinch

Any Age

Class 35 A miniature Garden: K Osborne

Floral Art

Class 36 3 Stems of Garden Flowers: L Pickering

Class 37 An arrangement in a Garden Utensil: E A Mallows

Class 38 Exhibit - “Fruit n Veg”: L Stewart

Class 39 Novice - Garden flowers in a Watering Can: K Osborne