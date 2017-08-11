Three rescue dramas in just one weekend

Volunteers from the Tweed Valley Rescue Team have been praised after attending their third dramatic call-out in the space of three days.

Some 13 members of the Penicuik-based team carried out a delicate operation last Sunday to rescue a walker who had fallen in Roslin Glen, near the famous Rossslyn Chapel.

“The man was out for a walk about a mile down river from Rosslyn Chapel when he slipped and fell,” explained deputy team leader Dave Wright.

“He sustained a break in his lower leg, but unfortunately he was in a rather difficult place and it would have been almost impossible to carry him out on a stretcher because the track was so narrow.

“It would have taken about two hours and we were concerned about possible complications to his injury

“We decidedin the circumstances to ask for a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.

“The helicopter arrived at the scene and dropped down a member of the crew to winch up the casualty and take him to hospital.”

The previous afternoon, a dozen members of the team were called to the Pentlands to help a Belgian holidaymaker who had broken his ankle.

The team worked with members of the SAS and reached the casualty on foot, carrying a stretcher and kit to the summit.

An air ambulance was unable to land because of poor weather so the team carried the casualty until the Coastguard helicopter arrived from Prestwick.

And the day before that, another 12 members of the 40-strong team were called to Glentress, where a young mountain biker had been injured.

The casualty spent a night in hospital being treated for minor in juries.

The team is called out to around 40 incidents a year, covering an area stretching from Newcastle across to Carter Bar and all the way up to Edinburgh.

It operates as a charity andhas to raise most of its funds itself. It currently takes about £30,000 to cover the team’s operating expenses for one year.

Over the last six years, mountain rescue teams across Scotland have received some support from the Scottish Government, although this in not sufficient to cover all the team’s expenses and is not guaranteed for the future.

Writing on the team’s Facebook page from his home in Belgium, former casualty Thierry Guiot said: “ You were very professional and very kind. This will leave in our memories a very positive image of Scottish and Scotland.”