Tommy’s bucket list visit to Midlothian

After decades of being ignored Tommy Hagan is on a “journey to be heard” about the abuse he suffered in a care home from the age of three.

Working with Inverclyde charity MindMosaic, who has a partnership with Future Pathways, Scotland’s In Care survivor support fund, the team have been helping inspirational Tommy to tick off some items on a bucket list he has drawn up of things he would like to do.

Number one on his bucket list was to see the butterflies at Edinburgh’s Butterfly World and Tommy’s wish recently became a reality as he came face to face with hundreds of free flying exotic butterflies at the indoor tropical rainforest. Located on the grounds of Dobbies Garden Centres Melville, it is the world’s longest running indoor butterfly house.

The team made sure 81-year-old Tommy’s visit was made extra special with a personal tour from general manager, Andrew McDonald, followed by a complimentary afternoon tea at Dobbies.

Tommy’s story has been highlighted further in recent weeks, appearing as a guest on BBC Radio Scotland’s Kaye Adams show to talk about his journey. His next stop on his bucket list is Rome, supported by MindMosaic and Future Pathways.